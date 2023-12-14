ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

