Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 110,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $255,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 83,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $194,220.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $144,970.29.

On Thursday, November 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,391 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $17,812.31.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $95,700.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 801,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

