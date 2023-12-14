Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,432 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Extreme Networks worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $401,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 145.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,651,000 after acquiring an additional 648,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,976 shares of company stock worth $2,019,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

