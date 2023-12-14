Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,669,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 799,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.