Falcon Wealth Planning Has $17.15 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 283,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $50.27.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
