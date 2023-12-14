Falcon Wealth Planning Has $910,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $139.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

