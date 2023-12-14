Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 371 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.46. The company had a trading volume of 111,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $301.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

