Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 195,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,280. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

