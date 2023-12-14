Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 862,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,938. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

