Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $26,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.12. 49,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.