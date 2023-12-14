Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Intel were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $46.32. 10,545,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,582,254. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

