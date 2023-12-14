Family Investment Center Inc. Buys 107 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $228.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

