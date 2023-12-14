Family Investment Center Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Family Investment Center Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

