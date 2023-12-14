Family Investment Center Inc. Has $18.15 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Family Investment Center Inc. decreased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,099 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,895,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,231,000 after buying an additional 85,639 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,096,000 after buying an additional 259,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
