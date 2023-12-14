Family Investment Center Inc. Has $18.15 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Family Investment Center Inc. decreased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,099 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,895,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,231,000 after buying an additional 85,639 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,096,000 after buying an additional 259,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.