Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 27,333 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Family Investment Center Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 638.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

