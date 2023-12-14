Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,263,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,237,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $293,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $263,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00.

Fastly Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

