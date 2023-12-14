FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.33. 274,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $280.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average is $251.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

