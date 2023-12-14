Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

