Financial Review: Middleby (MIDD) versus Its Competitors

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Middleby to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Middleby and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Middleby $4.03 billion $436.57 million 16.57 Middleby Competitors $1.74 billion $160.62 million 36.78

Middleby has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Middleby is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Middleby has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middleby’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Middleby and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middleby 11.28% 17.52% 7.43% Middleby Competitors 8.92% 18.04% 6.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Middleby shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of shares of all “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Middleby shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of shares of all “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Middleby and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middleby 0 1 6 0 2.86 Middleby Competitors 66 178 254 20 2.44

Middleby currently has a consensus price target of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. As a group, “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies have a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Middleby’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Middleby is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Middleby beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor belt, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; tumblers, massagers, grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, formers, and blenders; battering, breading, and seeding equipment; water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions, and forming equipment; and food safety, food handling, freezing, and defrosting and packaging equipment for customers producing hot dog, dinner sausage, poultry, and lunchmeat, as well as bakery products. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, undercounter refrigeration, wine cellars, ice machines, beer dispensers, mixers, rotisseries, and ventilation and outdoor cooking equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

