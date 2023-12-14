First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth $472,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.