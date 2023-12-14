First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,105,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,100. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.