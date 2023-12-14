First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

