First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

