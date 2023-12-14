FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $48,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $264.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.23 and a 200-day moving average of $250.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.