Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

FTRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Fortrea from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Fortrea Stock Performance

FTRE stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

