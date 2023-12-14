Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Freshpet worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,743,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,771,000 after purchasing an additional 70,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 39.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,901. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

