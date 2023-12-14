Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,376,000 after purchasing an additional 305,653 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of TSN opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
