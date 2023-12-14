Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,363 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

