Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.