Fulton Bank N.A. Has $23.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $300.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

