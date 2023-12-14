Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

