Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.41 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

