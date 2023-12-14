Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 72 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $472.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

