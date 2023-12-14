Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 451 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

