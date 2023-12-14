G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Insider Rajesh Malik Sells 33,839 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GTHX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $8.40.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTHX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
