Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Stock Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 301.5% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 587,453 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 13.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 513,915 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $13,524,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $11,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. Galapagos has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.