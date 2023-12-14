Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $586,488.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.