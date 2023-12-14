Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.01. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 143,371 shares.

Specifically, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $5,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,725,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,258,246 in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 765,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after buying an additional 24,668,346 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

