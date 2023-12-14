Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 276.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.50.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,299 shares of company stock valued at $32,472,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $465.89 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.58. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

