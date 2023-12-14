Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 44.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,299 shares of company stock valued at $32,472,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $465.89 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $469.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.67 and a 200-day moving average of $363.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

