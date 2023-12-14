Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Genel Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

About Genel Energy

Featured Stories

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

