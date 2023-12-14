Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.