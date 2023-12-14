Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,656 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 297.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

