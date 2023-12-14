Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 181.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,531 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

VZ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

