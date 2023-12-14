Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $364,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $424.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $426.37. The firm has a market cap of $398.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

