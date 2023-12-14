Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.5% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.9% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $642.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $642.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

