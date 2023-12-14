Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 605.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

AMD stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.68, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.