Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 3.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
