Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 818 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

