Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.37% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $44.14 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

